"Change of Guards" ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid on I Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated the 77th anniversary of the independence of Pakistan on Wednesday (August 14).

A smartly turned-out contingent of the cadets of the Pakistan Naval academy and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with enthusiasm, traditional spirit, and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.

The Chief Guest and cadets of the Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial mounting of the guard was followed by the laying of a floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the chief guest on behalf of the Chief of the Naval Staff, officers, and men of the Pakistan Navy.

Later on, the Chief Guest Commandant of Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Khalid, offered Fateha, recorded his remarks in the visitor book, and paid rich tribute to our beloved Quaid-e-Azam.

Earlier, the day dawned with 21 gun salutes, and special prayers were offered in all mosques for the solidarity and progress of the country. Pakistan Navy ships and establishments were illuminated in the Navy's traditional manner. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at designated units of the Pakistan Navy across the country and coastal areas.

Various Independence Day activities were held at Pakistan Navy units and establishments, including the singing of the national anthem in the morning, the PN Band display and flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Maritime Museum, boat rallies at Karachi Harbour, marathon races, and cycle races.

PN ship celebrated Independence Day during overseas deployment at a foreign port.