Change of Guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets from the Pakistan Air Force assumed ceremonial guard duties at the mausoleum of Quaid with traditional spirit and customary enthusiasm.

A contingent of cadets from Pakistan Air Force academy, Asghar Khan took over the Guard duties.

The contingent comprised of 46 cadets including 3 female cadets, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar was the chief guest on the occasion.

The guest offered Fateha and laid wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid.