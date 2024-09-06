Change of Guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid on Defence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Nation on Defence Day, observed on September 6 (Friday).

During the ceremony, Pakistan Air Force academy - Asghar Khan's armed squad took over the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Air Marshal Shehriyar Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony.

He inspected the parade and lay a floral wreath at the Quaid's shrine.

A total of 74 cadets including 13 females of Pakistan Air Force were posted for professional duties at the Mazar.

Representatives of all three armed forces, DG Rangers Sindh and Corps Commander Karachi attended the ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Mazar-e-Quaid.