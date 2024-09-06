Open Menu

Change Of Guards Ceremony Held At Mazar-e-Quaid On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Change of Guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid on Defence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Nation on Defence Day, observed on September 6 (Friday).

During the ceremony, Pakistan Air Force academy - Asghar Khan's armed squad took over the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Air Marshal Shehriyar Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony.

He inspected the parade and lay a floral wreath at the Quaid's shrine.

A total of 74 cadets including 13 females of Pakistan Air Force were posted for professional duties at the Mazar.

Representatives of all three armed forces, DG Rangers Sindh and Corps Commander Karachi attended the ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Rangers Asghar Khan September All Defence Day

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

18 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

18 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

18 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

20 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

20 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

20 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

20 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

21 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

22 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan