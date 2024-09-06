Change Of Guards Ceremony Held At Mazar-e-Quaid On Defence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Change of Guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of the Founder of the Nation on Defence Day, observed on September 6 (Friday).
During the ceremony, Pakistan Air Force academy - Asghar Khan's armed squad took over the guard duties at the Mazar-e-Quaid.
Air Marshal Shehriyar Khan was the chief guest at the ceremony.
He inspected the parade and lay a floral wreath at the Quaid's shrine.
A total of 74 cadets including 13 females of Pakistan Air Force were posted for professional duties at the Mazar.
Representatives of all three armed forces, DG Rangers Sindh and Corps Commander Karachi attended the ceremony and laid floral wreaths at the Mazar-e-Quaid.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistanis unite to honor martyrs, armed forces on Social media11 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Martyrs' Memorial in Malir on Defence Day12 minutes ago
-
Posters reappear in IIOJK hailing Pakistan’s support on Defence Day32 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Mohsin Shirazi11 hours ago
-
Seminar World Literacy Day held in Rahim Yar Khan11 hours ago
-
Punjab Govt prioritizes education as a fundamental right: DC11 hours ago
-
Leadership Development Training Program concludes at SAU11 hours ago
-
AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's heroic role in defending territorial integrity11 hours ago
-
Asif says High Officials approached PML-N after declining graph of PTI11 hours ago
-
Ceremony held to eulogize performance of Polio teams12 hours ago
-
Murtaza Wahab urges students to support KMC's tree-plantation campaign12 hours ago
-
Rs 1.25 bln fraud: Court remands two accused in NAB custody12 hours ago