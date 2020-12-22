UrduPoint.com
Change Of Mindset Imperative To Create Safe, Secure Environment For Working Women: Ombudsman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:18 PM

Ombudsman Sindh for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (PHWWP), Justice (Retd), Shahnawaz Tariq on Tuesday said that entire society have to change their mind-set and strive together to create and promote safe, secure and healthy working environment for our working women

He expressed these views in his address to the participants of a workshop on "Preventive Measures against Harassment of Women at workplace", organized by the Karachi Union of Journalist (KUJ), at the office of PHWWP, here.

He also called for further promoting gender equality and eliminating gender-based discrimination from the society.

He said that all have to act under an integrated strategy to eradicate harassment to provide safe and respectful working environment to our working women including mothers, sisters and daughters.

Speaking about handling complaints by the PHWWP, Justice (Retd), Shahnawaz Tariq said that the staff of the office take up all complaints as per law and ensure fair treatment and transparent trials to all parties. Whosoever comes to the office of PHWWP, he/she would be provided justice, he added.

Justice (Retd), Shahnawaz Tariq remarked that harassment of women at workplace was a big problem and further streamline the system to cope with this challenge is a continuous process.

The harassment of women at workplace is a very serious issue all over the World and the world is working on it very hard to develop transparent and efficient system so as to settle this problem, he said.

Assistant Director Inquiry Committee, Sindh Ombudsman for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, Shahid Azam briefed the participants about minor and major penalties for the convict under different sections of "The Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010.

Assistant Director Awareness, Ombudsman Sindh for the PHWWP, Ms. Kinza Saeed, Registrar PHWWP Ms. Nousheen Usman, prominent journalists, Faheem Siddiqi and Ms. Uzma Alkarim also spoke on the occasion.

Ombudsman Sindh for the PHWWP, Justice (Retd), Shahnawaz Tariq distributed the certificates among the participants of the workshop.

