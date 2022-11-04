UrduPoint.com

Change Of Weather Attracts Soup Lovers To Food Stalls

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :With the arrival of winter, soup lovers are attracted to food stalls in twin cities as the soup is a source of a warm, nourishing meal for those looking for something mild and simple.

Talking to APP Nutritionist Rimsha Tehseen said the combination of vegetables and eggs turns the soup into a complete meal that provides proteins and micro-nutrients to the consumers.

She said meat provides proteins while vegetables are a great source of micro nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Through soup consumers get nutraceutical that provides both nutrition and medicinal benefits, she said.

Rishma said that procedure of soup making is not harsh due to which nutrient value remains within the meal. She said soup gives a feeling of fulness and it is a safe and healthy food.

Talking to APP a soup stall owner Mansoor Khan said that the types of soup depending on the preferences of consumers but chicken corn soup is the most sold item in twin cities.

He said customers can choose toppings and sauces that suit their tastes. Those who prefer something mild and simple consider standard vegetable soup as their ideal, he added.

He explained that customers who have strong tastes or prefer something spicier add more chilli sauce, black pepper and green chilli in their serving.

Talking to APP a customer Shaista said, she consumes the soup once a week with a belief that soup repels the common cold and flu. "I advise my teenage children to prefer healthy soup over unhealthy junk food", she added.

She said the consistency of the soup is important as longer cooked soup becomes thick and vital nutrients are lost. She said if the soup is properly cooked then this can lead to a delicious-tasting meal with no leftovers at all.

\395

More Stories From Pakistan

