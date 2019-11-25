Change was promised in December, says JUI-F Chief Fazl

(@imiftikharalam)

ISLAMABAD:(Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 25th, 2019) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday made shocking disclosure regarding conditions upon which he called off his Azadi March against the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf.

JUI-F Chief said that he was assured that a chance would be made in the month of December and new general elections would also be held in the next three months. "We must wait for the promised changed," said Maulana Fazl.

"I was assured that a change will come in the month of December and new general elections will also be held in the next three months," the sources quoted Maulana Fazl as saying. "Whether the in-house change takes place or the entire government is sent packing," he said. The sources said that JUI-F was going to call All Parties Conference of the opposition parties on Nov 26 to discuss its next line of action against the PTI government. They said that PML-N Ahsan Iqbal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,Awami National Party (ANP) leadership, Qaumi Watan Party, National Party (NP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP), Jamiat Ahle-Hadees, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) were contacted by the JUI-For their participation in the meeting.

The sources said that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz excused herself from attending the meeting due to some health issues including diabetes and blood pressure. The doctors recommended her to take rest, they added. They also said that Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq and Amir Muqam were likely to attend the opposition’s meeting. The opposition parties, they said, seemed more vibrant to formulate a strategy in the light of the recommendations made by the opposition's Rehbar Committee.

They said Maulana Fazl himself telephoned Ahsan Iqbal and other politicians to attend the important meeting. The JUI-F also made call to PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari Bhutto and both the leaders agreed to work together and to make the committee more active.