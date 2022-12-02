UrduPoint.com

Changemaking Competition Starts At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 08:45 PM

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has opened a Changemaking competition among students in which they would come up with tangible business plans based on innovative ideas keeping the needs of society in view

Senior Tutor Office's Young Development Corps UAF, in collaboration with YES Network Pakistan, arranged a two-week changemaking competition in which 40 students are enrolled and are given seed money to initiate a business plan. YES Network CEO Ali Raza Khan, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Dr Umair Gull and Research Associate Nehal Ahmad Khan addressed the inaugural session.

YES Network CEO Ali Raza Khan said that everyone is born with the unique talent which must be identified to excel in life and unlock the changemaking power.

He said that they facilitate several hundred young people every year to begin their first-ever changemaking journey. We are living in a changemaking world. In this new world, the rule for thriving has changed.

Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali urged students to identify their hidden abilities and to refurbish it in order to find a path of progress and prosperity in life. He said that in the changing era, due to the shrinking job market, the avenue of entrepreneurship is opened for the enthusiastic people. The art of entrepreneurship enables oneself to become a job provider rather than a job seeker.

Dr Umair Gull said that the university was taking all possible measures to provide a platform for students, so that they could exhibit their God-given abilities.

