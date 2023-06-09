Changes in estimates of 25 ongoing schemes approved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party on Friday approved changes to the estimates of 25 ongoing schemes of Highways, Public Health Engineering and Local Government and Community Development.

The working party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room. The four deputy commissioners, director development, superintending engineers and officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Changes were approved in the estimates of 19 schemes of highways, six of Sargodha district, five of Khushab, two of Mianwali and six of Bhakkar district.

The Divisional Development Working Party also approved revisions in the estimates of one ongoing scheme of Local Government and Community Development in Sargodha and Khushab, and one ongoing scheme of Public Health Engineering in each Sargodha and Bhakkar districts for Drain PCC Slab.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the four deputy commissioners to visit and inspect these schemes and submit a report in this regard to his office. He made it clear to the construction departments that there will be no compromise on the quality of the schemes.

To make sure the completion of the ongoing schemes within the stipulated period,he added.