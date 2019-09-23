UrduPoint.com
Changes In KP Cabinet On Card :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet As Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

Changes in KP cabinet on card :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet as Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai

A change of ministers was in the offing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet as Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai has on record stated that two to three ministers from the merged tribal districts would be inducted in the provincial cabinet besides change in portfolios of some of the ministers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :A change of ministers was in the offing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet as Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai has on record stated that two to three ministers from the merged tribal districts would be inducted in the provincial cabinet besides change in portfolios of some of the ministers.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister has also been taken on board about the possible reshuffle in the cabinet who has directed Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to keep the merit and performance in view above all with regard to making any change in provincial cabinet.

The CM Mehmood Khan has started consulting reliable and close aides from PTI entity for the possible inductees.

It was learnt that adjustments in KP cabinet was expected to be announced on arrival of the Prime Minister from United States visit.

The sources further said that portfolios of provincial minister for Health, Hasham Inamullah and Minister for Minerals Dr. Amjad, Communication Minister, Akbar Ayub and Advisor to CM on Education, Ziaullah Bangash were expected to be reviewed.

The sources said that there was expectation that additional charge of Higher education could be conferred to provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yusafzai.

