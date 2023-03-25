Changes in routine during Ramazan may impact driving, warns DIG Motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Drivers need to exercise extra caution during fasting in Ramadan as drivers' abilities may get compromised due to alterations to eating, drinking and sleeping patterns.

A statement issued by DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yosuf Malik here on Saturday said that drivers may experience tiredness, sleepiness or weakness behind the wheel.

Medical experts advise that people with underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, should take extra precautions before setting off on a long journey.

To ensure a safe journey, it is recommended that drivers get adequate sleep and rest before embarking on any long drives.

If drivers feel tired or drowsy during their journey, they are encouraged to stop immediately at a safe location and rest.

Furthermore, it is essential to plan journeys in such a way that drivers reach their destination without feeling exhausted. Seat belts should always be worn, and drivers must adhere to traffic laws, avoid speeding and pay attention to the road.

In case of any emergency or assistance, the helpline number 130 can be contacted.

By following these guidelines, drivers can help ensure a safe and comfortable journey during the holy month of Ramazan.