Changes to M6 Motorway route approved to link south Punjab cities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 07:55 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Establishment Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said on Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved changes to the route of M6 Motorway, following requests from south Punjab’s lawmakers.
The revised route will now pass through Arifwala, Burewala, Vehari, Mailsi, and Karor Pacca, also connecting Lodhran, ensuring that multiple districts of south Punjab benefit from the project.
Addressing a press conference, he stated that the commitments made by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz during their visit to Burewala are now being fulfilled. "Whenever the PML-N government takes charge, development projects accelerate, and improvements in the communication network put the country on the path to progress," he added.
Responding to a question, Chairman of the Punjab Standing Committee on school education, Malik Nosher Khan Langrial, announced that staff has been approved for all recently upgraded middle and high schools, and the recruitment process will begin soon.
Former MNA Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad Arain, Chaudhry Faqir Ahmad Arain, and former MPA Sardar Khalid Mahmood Dogar stated that the projects to elevate Burewala to district status and construct a bypass are in their final stages. "Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Maryam Nawaz have assured us that our demands are being implemented, and the public will soon receive good news," they said.
The press conference was attended by several notable figures, including former Vice Chairman of the Municipal Committee Rao Aziz-ur-Rehman, Naeem Sabir Chaudhry, Sardar Shahid Javed Dogar, Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad, Manzoor Barkat Mari Wala, Muhammad Naeem Shan, Rana Wakeel Ahmad Khan, and Qasim Mahmood Rahmani.
