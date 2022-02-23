UrduPoint.com

Changez Khan Jamali Condoles Death Of Reman Malik

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Changez Khan Jamali condoles death of Reman Malik

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Balochistan Chapter President Mir Changez Khan Jamali Wednesday expressed his grief over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Rehman Malik.

In his condolence messages issued here, the former Federal minister for science and technology prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also expressed sympathies with the grieved family.

He said Senator Rehman Malik had unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country, adding that his services would be remembered with best words.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Technology Rehman Malik Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Family Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing wel ..

Ethiopian PM says country's economy performing well despite multiple challenges

6 minutes ago
 China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases ..

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Wednesday

6 minutes ago
 FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Man ..

FAD, PNCA organize solo exhibition showcasing 'Manora Field Notes'

6 minutes ago
 Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

Job fair at NUML attract large crowd

6 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

16 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>