Changez Khan Jamali condoles death of Reman Malik

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Balochistan Chapter President Mir Changez Khan Jamali Wednesday expressed his grief over the demise of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Rehman Malik.

In his condolence messages issued here, the former Federal minister for science and technology prayed for peace of the departed soul.

He also expressed sympathies with the grieved family.

He said Senator Rehman Malik had unprecedented services and long struggle for the revival of democracy and democratic norms in the country, adding that his services would be remembered with best words.