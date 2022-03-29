Changing CM Punjab is not easy decision: Shafqat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said changing Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is not an easy decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood on Monday said changing Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is not an easy decision.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is a seasoned politician and his position would be more strong if he get support of any other political party in the province.

He said negotiations between the government and Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) were moving forward in positive way and hoped that they would support the government on the matter of no-trust motion as per earlier on different issues.

He said it was difficult for the MQM to provide political support to the Pakistan Peoples Party as both the parties had different narratives.

The government had harmony with the MQM on lot of matters and it would succeed to address their reservations, he added.

The minister said Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had separated about the issue of no-confidence motion and people would see more difference in between the party in coming days.

He claimed that most of disgruntled members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would come back and they would join their own party.