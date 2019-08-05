Changing IHK special status defiance of UNSC resolution: experts

Experts and analysts on Monday termed quashing of special status of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) was a blatant violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Experts and analysts on Monday termed quashing of special status of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) was a blatant violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

Talking to APP, analysts urged the government to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and take other steps as India had violated its own constitution, the UNSC resolutions and the international law by quashing the special status of held Kashmir.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that deployment of 28,000 additional paramilitary troops by India in held Valley was already creating an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear.

He urged the world powers to take notice of Indian nefarious designs and grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir as well as use of banned weapons along the Line of Control (LoC).

Noted lawyer Safdar Shaheen Pirzada said that Indian attempt to change demography of held Kashmir was a violation of the UNSC resolutions.

"We strongly condemn the Indian action of changing the status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir," Pirzada added.

To a question, Safdar Pirzada said that India had partially recognised the disputed status of Kashmir by inserting Articles 370 and 35-A in its constitution. But it has changed it by quashing these articles.

Senator Sehar Kamran said that the international community should take cognizance of the situation and urged India to refrain from further escalating the situation. She said the number of troops now deployed in Kashmir had risen to more than 800,000, making it the largest concentration of armed troops in any occupied territory or any conflict zone.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur has said that India could not achieve its nefarious designs by increasing the number of troops in the held Valley.