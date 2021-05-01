UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Lives Of Working Class Mission Of PM: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 10:30 AM

Changing lives of working class mission of PM: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission was to change the lives of the working class and the downtrodden.

In his message on the occasion of International Labour Day, he said Ehsaas programme and housing sector development initiatives were a strong proof of Prime Minister Imran Khan's heartfelt commitment to the welfare of workers.

He said that May 1 was the day of workers who demand their legitimate rights from the world as the working class was the architect of human development and civilization.

Chaudhry Fawad opined that only the development of the worker and the protection of his rights can guarantee the collective development of society and the well-being of the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan made the poor workers guests of the state by arranging shelter homes and Langar Khanas for those sleeping on the streets hungry.

He said that during ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the focus of Imran Khan's thinking was well being of the working class.

The first priority of the government was to take steps to improve workers' health and provide them employment.

Chaudhry Fawad vowed that the struggle to get rid of the exploitative system and provide social justice to the poor would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Poor May From Government Labour Housing Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

9 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

11 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court judge distributes cars to 27 ci ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.