KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A changing of the guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Monday.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Naval academy took the ceremonial duties of guards at the mausoleum.