Changing Status Of Kashmir Exposes Ugly Face Of India: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Changing status of Kashmir exposes ugly face of India: Sumsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari on Monday said that India had disclosed its ugly face by changing the constitutional status of Indian Held Kashmir.

In a press statement, he said that India had put the peace of the whole region at stake, adding that Prime Minister Narendar Modi should keep in mind that independence movement of Kashmiri people could not be stopped. He said, Pakistan would raise the issue at every international forum.

Sumsam said that India had made a mockery of UN resolutions by changing the constitutional status of Indian held Kashmir.

He said that India forcibly occupying Indian held Kashmir was treading on its policy of converting the Muslim majority into minority which would never succeed. The ever increase in the number of Indian army in the valley had turned the whole Indian held Kashmir into a big jail, he said.

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari said that Indian nefarious policies and malicious designs would devastating effects in the whole region. "We are fighting the case of Kashmir since last 70 years and will always provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Indian Held Kashmir in future also," he added.

