UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Weather Pattern Effecting Crops: Spokesman PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Changing weather pattern effecting crops: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :As the weather pattern has changed with having below average rainfall during the ongoing winter season has a negative impact on agriculture sector specially at the time of yielding, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said rain usually seen beneficial to crops and fields, but there was an 'ideal' amount of rainfall in any given growing season for most crops, adding he said if the average rainfall was much lower or higher than the ideal, it could lead to significant problems, from drowned crops to lower yields.

Further he said there was a direct relationship between climate and agriculture however when rainfall patterns change, it effects directly the cropping patterns.

He said as a result of depletion of the ozone layer, there will be more heat trapping gases in the atmosphere, which, according to climate models, will shift rainfall and precipitation patterns in two major ways whereas rainfall and agriculture was that rainfall was the major factor in the growth and production of food crops both at the germination and fruit development stage.

/778C:zkz/P:zkz/

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Agriculture Lead Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

26 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

27 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

56 minutes ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.