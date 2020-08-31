UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Changing Weather Patterns Of Karachi Demand More Emergency Ambulances: SRMS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Changing weather patterns of Karachi demand more emergency ambulances: SRMS

Due to the changing weather patterns the city urgently needed more emergency vehicles like well equipped ambulances and other equipments prior to next monsoon season for addressal of issues including injuries and loss of lives due to lack of such vehicles

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Due to the changing weather patterns the city urgently needed more emergency vehicles like well equipped ambulances and other equipments prior to next monsoon season for addressal of issues including injuries and loss of lives due to lack of such vehicles .

This was stated by Sindh Rescue & Medical Services (SRMS), in a statement issued here Monday.

It said that SRMS kept plying its service throughout the recent spells of heavy rain in Karachi to reach those who needed immediate critical medical help SRMS's Command & Control Center, provided uninterrupted service in three shifts with the female staff members also performing their duties, as per norm.

The crew walked through flooded streets where ambulances were unable to reach because of the flooding, carrying their equipment and providing services to those at the roadside or in houses.

The crew did not hesitate to carry unconscious patients on their shoulder to the ambulance where it was impossible for the vehicle to reach the caller, ensuring that every effort is made to provide emergency care to save a life and safely transfer the patient with all precautions and therapeutic treatment to destination site.

Aman Health Care Services and SRMS operational management ensured that the teams followed safety protocols and were provided the required administrative support to make this possible.

SRMS was able to operate 85 per cent of its ambulances in these tough conditions and over the 48-hour period between August 27 and 28, catered to 300 plus emergencies including 132 home to hospital shifting, 133 hospital to hospital shifting, six road side to hospital and 45 other emergencies.

SRMS always has and will continue to serve with the same zeal in times of crisis, living up to the needs and expectations of the people of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Weather Vehicles Road Vehicle Same SITE August All

Recent Stories

US-Israeli delegation arrives in UAE

56 seconds ago

Samsung TV Receives Accreditation from Royal Natio ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei supporting ICT Ecosystem vital for digital ..

8 minutes ago

Karachi most mismanaged city in the world: Mian Za ..

12 minutes ago

Motorcyclist killed in sialkot

1 minute ago

PSX stays bullish, gains 54 points to close at 41, ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.