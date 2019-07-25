UrduPoint.com
Chann Urges Opposition To Utilize Energies For Resolving Civic Issues

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Chann urges opposition to utilize energies for resolving civic issues

Spokesperson to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann has asked the Opposition to utilize energies for poverty alleviation and provision of safe drinking water to the people of their respective constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesperson to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chann has asked the Opposition to utilize energies for poverty alleviation and provision of safe drinking water to the people of their respective Constituencies.

Expressing his views in a private television channel programme, the spokesperson said that irresponsible attitude and policies of the past governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had created immense problems for the people.

He said that the leaders running the affairs of the past regimes, should apprised of the public about their performance if any during their tenures of government.

A year had passed, but the opposition didn't bring any suggestion for reforms, he said, adding the opposition was playing gimmicks over non-issues.

About Opposition's plan to launch protest against the existing set up, he said launching protest was the right of every citizen, but taking law into hand would not be tolerated .

The administration would come into action if any violation occurred anywhere in the country, he added.

He suggested the opposition to utilize their efforts for generating employment, poverty alleviation, safe drinking water and resolving the issues of the masses of their respective constituencies.

In reply to a question about land mafia, Nadeem Afzal Chann said that present government was launching crack down operations against encroachers and land mafia.

To another question regarding foreign policy of the country, he said President Donald Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir during the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan was the success of Pakistan's foreign policy.

He pinpointed that the promise of playing role of mediator by Trump administration to resolve the Kashmir issue had spread frustration in India.

