Channa tribe of Dadu, Jamshoro announced to join PPP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The notables of Channa tribe of districts of Dadu and Jamshoro, in presence of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, announced to join Pakistan peoples Party here at CM House on Friday.

In a simple ceremony held here at CM House, Munir Ahmed Channa, Mukhtiar Ahmed Channa, Shahzad Channa, Uzair Channa, Sameer Channa, Jahanzeb Channa and Ghulam Mustafa Soomro along with their families and friends announced to join PPP, said a statement.

The ceremony was attended by MNA Rafiq Jamali, MPAs Saleh Shah, Dr Shajila Leghari and Kulsoom Chandio and notables of Dadu and Sehwan districts.

The CM urged the new commerce to extend helping hand with the government to resolve genuine issues of the people of the area.