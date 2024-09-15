Channar For Resolving Farmers’ Problems
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar urged all departments
concerned and stakeholders to play due role for resolving issues confronting the farming
community.
He stated this while talking to several delegations which visited his residence here,
says a news release issued here on Sunday.
The Deputy Speaker told the delegations that the provincial government had been
taking practical measures to resolve the problems of common people.
He said that agriculture was backbone of national economy, and added that special
steps were being taken to boost agro-economy, especially in Punjab province.
“Punjab
is an agro-economy province which has been contributing a lot in the national economy
by producing agri products,” he said.
He said the Punjab government had also introduced several schemes for the development
of agriculture sector and to support local farmers.
“The Punjab government has introduced and implemented schemes for farmers of the
province including green tractor, solar tube-wells, agricultural machinery and loans,” he
said and added that 500,000 farmers of Punjab province would get loans to boost agro
economy. He termed the issuance of Kisan Card, a revolutionary step by the Punjab
government.
