Channar gives Eid gifts to 266 special children

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on Wednesday

presented Eid gifts to 266 special children of the Govt Degree College of Special

Education on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab.

He visited the classrooms, distributed Eid gifts to the children, and conveyed

the Chief Minister's message to them.

Speaking on the occasion, Channar said: "Special persons deserve our attention,

and their welfare is included in the priorities of the Punjab government".

He said: "It is a privilege for all of us to be a part of their happiness by presenting

Eid gifts to special children".

He said the mission of Chief Minister Punjab was

to provide ample opportunities to special children to showcase their talents in

practical life. He said the Punjab government was taking extraordinary measures

to provide facilities to special children.

Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that Eid gifts and Eid cards

were being given to the children studying in special educational institutions on

the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab.

The children expressed their happiness after receiving the Eid gifts and thanked

the Chief Minister Punjab in their own special way.