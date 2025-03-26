Channar Gives Eid Gifts To 266 Special Children
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar on Wednesday
presented Eid gifts to 266 special children of the Govt Degree College of Special
Education on behalf of Chief Minister Punjab.
He visited the classrooms, distributed Eid gifts to the children, and conveyed
the Chief Minister's message to them.
Speaking on the occasion, Channar said: "Special persons deserve our attention,
and their welfare is included in the priorities of the Punjab government".
He said: "It is a privilege for all of us to be a part of their happiness by presenting
Eid gifts to special children".
He said the mission of Chief Minister Punjab was
to provide ample opportunities to special children to showcase their talents in
practical life. He said the Punjab government was taking extraordinary measures
to provide facilities to special children.
Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar said that Eid gifts and Eid cards
were being given to the children studying in special educational institutions on
the instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab.
The children expressed their happiness after receiving the Eid gifts and thanked
the Chief Minister Punjab in their own special way.
