Channar, Ishaque Elected As President, General Secretary Bahawalpur Bar

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Advocate Malik Muhammad Aamir Channar and Malik Muhammad Ishaque have been elected as president and general secretary of the Bahawalpur Bar Association, respectively.

The annual election of the Bahawalpur Bar Association for Year 2025-26 were held here. Advocate Malik Muhammad Aamir Channar and Advocate Sheikh Khurshid Ahmad Saho contested for the office of the president. Sahu secured 477 votes and Channar got 623 votes. Therefore, Channar was elected as the president. He won the election by 146 votes.

Advocate Malik Muhammad Ishaque and Advocate Niyyaz Ahmad contested for the office of the general secretary of the Bar Association. Ahmad secured 276 votes and Ishaque got 825 votes. Ishaque won the election of the general secretary by 549 votes.

Advocate Sohail Akhtar and Advocate Huma Irfan contested for the office of the joint secretary. Akthar secured 590 votes and Ms. Irfan 499 votes. Akhtar won the office by 91 votes.

Chairman Election Committee Advocate Malik Khalid Dawanj announced the results of the elections.

