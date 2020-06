Channar laid to rest in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Local political figure Malik Ghulam Mustafa Channar who died of protracted illness on Sunday, was laid to rest at his ancestral village Khanwali near here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) : Local political figure Malik Ghulam Mustafa Channar who died of protracted illness on Sunday, was laid to rest at his ancestral village Khanwali near here on Monday.

Former Federal minister Balighur Rehman, ex-provincial minister, Malik Muhammad Iqbal Channar, ex-tehsil nazim, Malik Zahid Mahmood Channar and other notables attended his funeral prayers.