Open Menu

Channar Visits Bahawalpur Development Authority Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Channar visits Bahawalpur Development Authority office

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the office of the Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA).

He inspected various sections and met the staff. Director Admin Rana Muhammad Qudrat gave a briefing about the organisation and informed about the issues being faced.

Channar said all resources would be utilised to ensure that the benefits of development reach the public, and every possible effort would be made to complete development projects. He said a comprehensive and coordinated strategy would be adopted to tackle economic challenges.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 hour ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 hour ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

3 hours ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

4 hours ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

4 hours ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

7 hours ago
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

7 hours ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024

12 hours ago
 National Savings announces reduction in profit rat ..

National Savings announces reduction in profit rates

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebell ..

Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan