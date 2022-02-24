UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Channeling 41 canals in Karachi to be started from Feb 26: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that channeling and de-grazing of 41 canals in Karachi will be started from February 26 in connection with anti-malaria campaign.

"More than 200 KMC staff will participate, in the campaign aimed at mosquito eradication. These 41 canals run through a large part of the city, so the Department of Municipal Services and the Municipal Public Health Department (MPH) should seek the cooperation of citizens to make the anti-malaria campaign a success in light of past experiences," he said while addressing a program in this regard held at the headquarters of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan, Director Municipal Public Health Israr Aftab and other officers participated.

The staffers participating in the anti-malaria campaign were given jackets, caps and other equipment on the occasion and strategies were devised for channelization of drains.

It was informed on the occasion that channeling and de-grazing of drains would be under the supervision of Senior Director Municipal Services and in this regard the instructions of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab would be fully implemented.

Elimination of mosquito breeding grounds even before the larvae begin to breed in the drains will provide better sanitation facilities to the citizens.

Instructions have been issued to all concerned officers and staff regarding the campaign.

