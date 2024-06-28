Chanzeb Condoles With Toru Over Brother’s Death
Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture, Zahid Chanzeb on Friday expressed profound grief over the demise of elder brother of senior journalist, Ehtisham Toru.
In his condolence message, Zahid Chanzeb prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.
