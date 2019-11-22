'Chaos on roads not a sign of civilized nations': CCPO Nasir

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :CCPO BA Nasir , here on Friday while expressing concerns over the increasing death rate in accidents in world ,said chaos on roads was not a sign of civilized nations.

He said this addressing a ceremony held on the eve of " World day of remembrance for road traffic victims" at the Alhamra hall Friday.

"More than 6,000 people in Pakistan annually lost their lives during accidents. Minor care and acting upon traffic laws can prevent countless lives" said the CCPO.

"Traffic wardens serve during all weathers, including prevailing smog phenomenon. We should acknowledge their untiring services because they work as life savers" the CCPO said.

The Lahore traffic police improved 70 points in world traffic index during the recent period, he added.

CTO Lahore Malik Liaqat, in his address, said: "We advise people to follow traffic rules only for their safety.

During the event, the CCPO distributed commendation certificates among traffic wardens on good performance.