Open Menu

Chaos Party Coming To An End: Azma Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Chaos party coming to an end: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that yesterday in by-polls the people of Punjab had once again rejected the agenda of unrest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that yesterday in by-polls the people of Punjab had once again rejected the agenda of unrest.

Talking to media here, she said, "It is a wrong impression that governments win by-elections and the fact is that people only vote to those parties which deliver.

"

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was habitual of making hue and cry whether they win or not, she said and added that chaos party was coming to an end.

She said that soon Punjab CM would give a comprehensive plan for farmers.

Azma said how unfortunate it was that Moonis Elahi could see rigging while sitting in Spain but could not see misery of his father.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab Moonis Elahi Vote Hue Spain Media

Recent Stories

UK Education delegation visits HEC

UK Education delegation visits HEC

6 minutes ago
 One arrested in injured condition after encounter ..

One arrested in injured condition after encounter with police: SSP Larkana

11 minutes ago
 NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

NA reaffirms Pakistan's relationship with Iran

7 minutes ago
 Open Kachari held in Larkana

Open Kachari held in Larkana

7 minutes ago
 Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowi ..

Stakeholders must work hard to achieve cotton sowing, production targets

7 minutes ago
 NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

7 minutes ago
French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

French Voice singer hospitalised with bullet wound

7 minutes ago
 WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minis ..

WHO representative for Pakistan meets Health Minister

7 minutes ago
 Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Mald ..

Landslide win for pro-China leader's party in Maldives vote

7 minutes ago
 Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

Kashmore police recover Mazda driver from robbers

7 minutes ago
 Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

Three died, 9 injured in Balakot road accident

7 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSC ..

CM inaugurates virtual women police station in PSCA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan