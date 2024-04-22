Chaos Party Coming To An End: Azma Bukhari
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that yesterday in by-polls the people of Punjab had once again rejected the agenda of unrest
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Monday that yesterday in by-polls the people of Punjab had once again rejected the agenda of unrest.
Talking to media here, she said, "It is a wrong impression that governments win by-elections and the fact is that people only vote to those parties which deliver.
"
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was habitual of making hue and cry whether they win or not, she said and added that chaos party was coming to an end.
She said that soon Punjab CM would give a comprehensive plan for farmers.
Azma said how unfortunate it was that Moonis Elahi could see rigging while sitting in Spain but could not see misery of his father.
