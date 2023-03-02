UrduPoint.com

Chaotic Atmosphere In The Country Is Poison For The Ruined Economy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 12:42 PM

Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Creating conflict and agitation in the state institutions is the main target of the elements that weaken the country.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that there will be politics only when there is Pakistan. He said that the atmosphere of chaos in the country is a deadly poison for the ruined economy.

The conflict and agitation in the state institutions is the main target of the elements that weaken the country. He further said that the attempt to create a rift between our own national institutions, especially the Pakistan Army and the people, is the most important link of the Fifth Generation War.

Patriotic Pakistanis will continue to play their effective role in thwarting this conspiracy of the enemy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Muslim

Recent Stories

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartp ..

OPPO Showcases its Latest Flagship Foldable Smartphone Find N2 Flip and a Series ..

21 minutes ago
 UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speak ..

UVAS Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb attended as keynote speaker in

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd March 2023

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.