Chaotic atmosphere in the country is poison for the ruined economy.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Creating conflict and agitation in the state institutions is the main target of the elements that weaken the country.Leader of Muslim League Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023) Muslim League leader Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that there will be politics only when there is Pakistan. He said that the atmosphere of chaos in the country is a deadly poison for the ruined economy.

The conflict and agitation in the state institutions is the main target of the elements that weaken the country. He further said that the attempt to create a rift between our own national institutions, especially the Pakistan Army and the people, is the most important link of the Fifth Generation War.

Patriotic Pakistanis will continue to play their effective role in thwarting this conspiracy of the enemy.