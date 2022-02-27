UrduPoint.com

Character Building As Important As Education: Farrukh Habib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that character building is as important as education for the new generation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that character building is as important as education for the new generation.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony in a local school here on Saturday, he said, "We collectively must concentrate on our youth to make them a true, committed and patriotic Pakistani".

He said that in first three years of the life, a kid was like a clean paper and his family particularly his mother inscribe on it the social, moral and other values.

Farrukh Habib said, "Our youth have talent but they need encouragement".

"Training is also important like education and we must take steps of encouraging students and in this connection, prizes can also be given to the students who observe cleanliness in their class or school", he added. He also stressed the need of promoting and projecting our role models so that the new generation could follow their footsteps.

He said that there was dire need to build confidence in the students so that they could serve the nation and put the country on road to progress and prosperity by utilizing their God-gifted abilities.

About Sehat Card, he termed it as a major step in providing health cover to the every individual of the country, adding the card holder family could get free medical treatment up to Rs.1 million from the hospital for their own choice. He said that PTI government was committed to promote a uniform syllabus by eliminating the class differences.

He said with the blessing of Allah Almighty, the PTI government declared Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) as an integral part of syllabus so that the people could learn and follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) which was imperative to transform the countryinto a true Islamic welfare state.

Later, the state minister also distributed prizes and gifts among the position holder students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Road Progress Moral Family From Government Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice

4 minutes ago
 National industrial exhibition to help introduce P ..

National industrial exhibition to help introduce Pakistani products

4 minutes ago
 France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remai ..

France beat Scotland 36-17 in Six Nations to remain unbeaten

40 minutes ago
 Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed ..

Boat disappears off Malaysian island, 18 believed missing

41 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, ..

Foreign Secretary meets envoys of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary

41 minutes ago
 Students role crucial in ending traffic violations ..

Students role crucial in ending traffic violations: SSP Traffic

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>