Character building imperative for promotion of tolerance: Punjab governor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said that the teachers should concentrate on character building of their students as it is imperative to promote tolerance and brotherhood in society.

Addressing the 4th convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday, he said that the islam has made education compulsory for every individual as it boosts the hidden abilities and capabilities of the people. However, without character building, the education is not beneficial.

He said that the education without ethics has no value and we must focus on the character building of the younger generation to stabilize the economy by promoting our Islamic values.

He urged the students to focus on their study and create leadership ability as they would have to lead the nation in their practical life.

He also advised them to always follow truthfulness as it is the only key of success in this world and hereafter.

He said that Nawaz Sharif during his tenure promoted education by establishing new universities as he believed that Pakistan could only make progress through education.

The developed nations always emphasized on promotion of education but unfortunately a government came in the near past reduced education budget in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the technology has totally changed the global scenario. Hence, our scientists should accelerate their efforts to introduce new inventions so that we could compete with rest of the world.

He said that the government has set its priority to eliminate corruption from every sphere of life as it was the root cause of crises and no nation could attain progress and prosperity goals without eradicating corruption.

Earlier, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli presented welcome address and highlighted achieved of her university.

On this occasion, the governor Punjab also conferred degrees to the university graduates in addition to decorating the position holders with medals.

As many as 3560 university graduates including 10 PhD scholars, 142 M.Phil, 296 MA/MSc, 54 ADP/Bed, 2966 BS Degree program were awarded degrees whereas 43 position holders were decorated with gold medals, 51 with silver medals and 83 with bronze medals.