Open Menu

Character Building Imperative For Promotion Of Tolerance: Punjab Governor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Character building imperative for promotion of tolerance: Punjab governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said that the teachers should concentrate on character building of their students as it is imperative to promote tolerance and brotherhood in society

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Governor Punjab Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has said that the teachers should concentrate on character building of their students as it is imperative to promote tolerance and brotherhood in society.

Addressing the 4th convocation of Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Friday, he said that the islam has made education compulsory for every individual as it boosts the hidden abilities and capabilities of the people. However, without character building, the education is not beneficial.

He said that the education without ethics has no value and we must focus on the character building of the younger generation to stabilize the economy by promoting our Islamic values.

He urged the students to focus on their study and create leadership ability as they would have to lead the nation in their practical life.

He also advised them to always follow truthfulness as it is the only key of success in this world and hereafter.

He said that Nawaz Sharif during his tenure promoted education by establishing new universities as he believed that Pakistan could only make progress through education.

The developed nations always emphasized on promotion of education but unfortunately a government came in the near past reduced education budget in Pakistan, he added.

He said that the technology has totally changed the global scenario. Hence, our scientists should accelerate their efforts to introduce new inventions so that we could compete with rest of the world.

He said that the government has set its priority to eliminate corruption from every sphere of life as it was the root cause of crises and no nation could attain progress and prosperity goals without eradicating corruption.

Earlier, GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli presented welcome address and highlighted achieved of her university.

On this occasion, the governor Punjab also conferred degrees to the university graduates in addition to decorating the position holders with medals.

As many as 3560 university graduates including 10 PhD scholars, 142 M.Phil, 296 MA/MSc, 54 ADP/Bed, 2966 BS Degree program were awarded degrees whereas 43 position holders were decorated with gold medals, 51 with silver medals and 83 with bronze medals.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Faisalabad World Technology Governor Education Punjab Budget Progress Lead Women Gold Silver Bronze From Government

Recent Stories

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

UAF to ink MoU with Ethiopian universities

2 minutes ago
 Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: ..

Scouts playing exemplary role in serving humanity: Dr Iqrar

22 seconds ago
 Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals ..

Punjab Police cricket honored with shields, medals & CCI certificates

25 seconds ago
 Bugti issues directives to operate circular road p ..

Bugti issues directives to operate circular road parking plaza

26 seconds ago
 PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Ra ..

PML-N to become more strong under Nawaz Sharif: Rana Sanaullah

28 seconds ago
 300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers

300 raids conducted on hideous of drug-dealers

30 seconds ago
IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal

IP rights crucial in achieving SDG : Jam Kamal

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner urges effective action against electr ..

Commissioner urges effective action against electricity theft

3 minutes ago
 PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis ..

PAK-EPA's clean lab boosts environmental analysis capabilities with advanced ICP ..

3 minutes ago
 Romania court opens way for start of influencer Ta ..

Romania court opens way for start of influencer Tate's trial

13 seconds ago
 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) dele ..

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) delegation visits WSSCA

15 seconds ago
 13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventi ..

13 outlets sealed for violating Hepatitis preventive SOPs

16 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan