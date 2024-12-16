Character Building Must Be Core Focus Of Education: Masood Ahmad
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Masood Ahmad on Monday emphasized that education's Primary objective is not just employment but the development of a respectable and dignified society.
He urged teachers to prioritize character building, honesty, and a strong work ethic in students from an early age.
He made these remarks while addressing the 68th Annual prize Distribution Ceremony at Abbottabad Public School. The event took place during the second day of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s two-day visit to the Hazara Division.
Masood Ahmad stressed that all professions deserve respect and that instilling moral values and character development in children can pave the way for national transformation and true progress. "When teachers focus on nurturing these values, the nation will move toward real development," he added.
The ceremony featured students' performances, including national songs, naats, and speeches, which were well-received by attendees.
The school's Principal, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Khalid Bashir, presented the school's annual performance report, highlighting key achievements of the academic year.
