Open Menu

Character Building, Polishing Students Is Primary Responsibility Of Teachers: Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday said that education, training, character building and polishing the students is a primary responsibility of the teachers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday said that education, training, character building and polishing the students is a Primary responsibility of the teachers.

He was addressing the faculty staff of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad here. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Deans, Faculty and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The governor said that educational institutions give salaries to professors and lecturers and their most important task should be making the students successful, polishing them in the right direction and to prepare them for serving the nation and the country as well.

He said that the government of Pakistan had made substantial increase in the education budget from 2008 to 2013 but unfortunately, this budget was curtailed after 2018.

He said that Punjab government took several measures for promotion of education from 2013 to 2018, adding that the then government declined the number of out of school children in the country but after that the funding of Punjab Education Foundation and other educational institutions was cut, resultantly the number of out of school children again increased.

He urged the teachers and faculty to focus on character building of the youth by promoting the message of tolerance, harmony, brotherhood, respect of others point of view to maintain the atmosphere of patience among the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Governor Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture 2018 From Government Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies m ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies members for public welfare

10 minutes ago
 FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meetin ..

FM Jilani to chair Commonwealth Ministerial Meeting in London from Sep 12

10 minutes ago
 528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, n ..

528 power thefts uncovered in Lesco's crackdown, nine arrested

10 minutes ago
 Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary chang ..

Governor stresses for bringing revolutionary changes in Balochistan

9 minutes ago
 Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

Rupee gains Rs 2 against US Dollar

10 minutes ago
 PO arrested after encounter

PO arrested after encounter

10 minutes ago
Tarar, Donald discuss matters of mutual interest

Tarar, Donald discuss matters of mutual interest

10 minutes ago
 Operation against power thieves ongoing

Operation against power thieves ongoing

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violation ..

Pakistan asks India to stop human rights violations in IIOJK

10 minutes ago
 34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

34 new dengue cases reported in Lahore

25 minutes ago
 SBP suspends authorization of Usman International ..

SBP suspends authorization of Usman International Exchange Company

22 minutes ago
 3 arrested, hashish recovered

3 arrested, hashish recovered

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan