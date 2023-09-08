Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Punjab governor

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday said that education, training, character building and polishing the students is a Primary responsibility of the teachers.

He was addressing the faculty staff of the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad here. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Deans, Faculty and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

The governor said that educational institutions give salaries to professors and lecturers and their most important task should be making the students successful, polishing them in the right direction and to prepare them for serving the nation and the country as well.

He said that the government of Pakistan had made substantial increase in the education budget from 2008 to 2013 but unfortunately, this budget was curtailed after 2018.

He said that Punjab government took several measures for promotion of education from 2013 to 2018, adding that the then government declined the number of out of school children in the country but after that the funding of Punjab Education Foundation and other educational institutions was cut, resultantly the number of out of school children again increased.

He urged the teachers and faculty to focus on character building of the youth by promoting the message of tolerance, harmony, brotherhood, respect of others point of view to maintain the atmosphere of patience among the society.