Character Development Training Program To Be Launched:DC

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration would launch a training program for character building of young generation in collaboration with Seerat Study Center A meeting was held in the DC office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot/Chairman Seerat Study Center Abdullah Khurram Niazi.

Deputy Commissioner directed concerned officials to prepare and present a complete plan of one-day training session for students from grade 8 to 10 at Seerat Study Center in the next three days.

So, the training session could be started at the earliest after getting the approval of the program from the board of Directors of Seerat Study Center.

He said that the children of all the schools of Sialkot district will be invited for the training session as per the schedule and they will be provided transport facility as well as refreshments.

On the occasion,Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot Professor Malik Shams, CEO District education Authority Tariq Rathore and Secretary Seerat Study Center Asad Ijaz were present.

