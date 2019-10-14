UrduPoint.com
Character Of Teachers Essential For Educated Society: Shabir Ahmed

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :District Education Officer (DEO) Quetta, Shabir Ahmed, said a role of teachers was important for establishment of educated society because teachers were creator of any nation.

He said provincial government led by Chief Minister Balochistan was focusing at education in order to get standard of knowledge in respective including remote areas of province, saying the education was gradually improving in educational institutions due to positive initiatives steps of government, said press release issued here on Monday.

"In this regard, Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Muhammad Khan Leheri is working day and night to enhance functional of education institutions through ensuring attendance of teachers, aiming to achieve principle of education under CM's vision knowledge", he said.

He said measures were afoot to take action against those prolong absent teachers that they were playing future of students, saying on comprised would be made on attendance of teachers for interest of education.

DEO Shabir Ahmed said the professional of teachers was great but they should play their responsible role for development of education to remove backwardness of the province.

