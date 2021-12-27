UrduPoint.com

Charge D' Affaires Of Afghan Calls On Azam Swati

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 08:32 PM

Charge d' Affaires of Afghan calls on Azam Swati

Charge d'Affaires of Afghanistan Embassy in Islamabad Sardar Ahmed Khan Shokaib Monday called on Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati here at Ministry of Railways

During the meeting both the sides discussed a way forward for Trans-Afgan Railway project.

The minister welcomed the guest and informed him about the government's commitment towards construction of Trans-Afgan Railway project, said a news release issued here.

While shared details of key developments in the Trans-Afgan Railway project, Azam Swati informed about his meeting with Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan in which Transport Minister showed interest in construction of Trans-Afgan Railway network.

c Charge d'Affaires appreciated Pakistan Government's resolve to improve regional connectivity and informed Railways Minister about Afghanistan Government's interest in construction of Trans-Afgan Railway project.

After the meeting, both sides agreed to nominate focal persons for exchange of regular data on the milestones of the project.

