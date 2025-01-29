Open Menu

Charge' D'Affaires Faraz Zaidi Calls On EU Parliament Body Chair

January 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Charge’ d'Affaires, Embassy of Pakistan in Belgium Faraz Zaidi on Wednesday met with the Vice Chair of AFET committee of the European Parliament, Alberico Gambino.

The Pakistan Embassy in Belgium wrote on its official X wall to share the recent call on that focussed different areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

Both the dignitaries discussed strengthening of Pakistan's multifaceted relations with the European Union and Italy, intensifying parliamentary cooperation and matters of regional and global importance.

