Charge d’Affaires Warraich, Pakistani Zaireen participate in Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) Urs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Charge d’ Affaires of Pakistan to India Saad Ahmad Warraich on Wednesday laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the revered sufi saint, Hazrat Khwaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), in New Delhi.

A group of 75 Pakistani Zaireen visiting India to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) were also present on the occasion, a press release said.

The charge d’affaires and the Pakistani zaireen were welcomed at the Dargah by Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami. After laying the traditional chaddar at the shrine, the participants offered dua and prayed for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The charge d’affaires and zaireen also paid respect at the Dargah of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), located within the same compound.

The Sajjadah Nasheen also performed the dastaarbandi (traditional turban) of the charge d’ affaires and group leader of the zaireen.

Speaking at the occasion, the charge d’ affaires paid homage to the role of great Sufi saints in spreading the message of universal brotherhood, love and tolerance, in accordance with the golden tenants of islam.

He also hailed their immense contribution in inspiring the masses through the strength of their character and moral values.

Pakistani Zaireen are in New Delhi from 19-25 October to participate in the annual Urs. The visit of Pakistani zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.