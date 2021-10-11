Charge-sheet a ploy to execute judicial murder of Aasiya Andrabi , APHC calls for shutdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a fervent appeal to the freedom-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir asked them to observe a complete shutdown and civil curfew on Friday, 15th of October 2021, against the widespread genocide and invoking of draconian laws on incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists by Modi-led fascist Indian regime.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the so-called charge-sheet filed against Chairperson of Dukhteran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi, her associates Fehmeedah Sofi and Naheedah Nasreen and others, languishing in Tihar Jail, Delhi, by the infamous Indian probe agency, NIA, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that the fictitious charge-sheet has been lodged out of a deep conspiracy to execute their judicial murder like Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guroo.

The spokesman also condemned the large scale arrests made after the recent civil killings and said that more than one million Indian occupation forces have waged a war against the majority community of the occupied territory creating a deep sense of insecurity among the masses.

In his appeal, he said that in the present war like situation, there is no peaceful way of expressing our inner feelings against the Indian brutalities and barbarism other than observing an exemplary shutdown on Friday, 15th of October 2021.

The APHC spokesman expressed his hope that people belonging to all walks of life including traders, transporters, employees, students, lawyers, intellectuals and journalists shall rise to the occasion and express their extreme anger and disliking against the state terrorism, anarchy, colonialism, imperialism, barbarism, genocide and human rights abuses at the hands of Indian fascist regime and its occupation forces in the nook and corner of the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement said that India uses cases against pro-freedom Leaders as a weapon to suppress the ongoing freedom struggle. Javed Ahmad Mir who along with his colleagues appeared before a TADA court in Jammu in a fake case said Kashmiris stand with the Freedom movement.