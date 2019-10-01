Charge sheet against Malik, Andrabi, Aalam likely before Oct 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD OCT 1, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :In order to put more pressure on resistance leaders, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is almost ready to file a supplementary charge sheet in fake cases involving Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Aasiya Andrabi and senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the agency may file the charge sheet before October 15 after getting the Home Ministry's nod for prosecution of Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi and Masarrat Aalam Butt- all taken into custody by the NIA in April and now lodged in the Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

To be filed under the draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the charge sheet reportedly runs to over 1,000 pages containing bogus and baseless charges.

The move comes just two months after the Narendra Modi government scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

In its first so-called charge sheet filed last year, the agency among others named Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Akbar and Javed Ahmed Butt and businessman Zahoor Ahmed Shah Watali.