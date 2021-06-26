Charge sheet against Sindh govt to be made public on Sunday: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said he has prepared a charge sheet against the Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh said he has prepared a charge sheet against the Sindh government. He said that the first budget charge sheet on corruption of all departments of the provincial government would be brought before the public on Sunday.

Talking to media here Saturday, he said that the Opposition would move to courts against the corruption of the provincial government and the decisions would now be made in the courts.

He further said that a petition would also be submitted to the court on Monday against incompetence of the Sindh Chief Minister.