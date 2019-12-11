UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charged Lawyers Damage Public Property At PIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:21 PM

Charged lawyers damage public property at PIC

A lawyers' mob on Wednesday stormed the emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, damaged public property besides setting a police vehicle on fire

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A lawyers' mob on Wednesday stormed the emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, damaged public property besides setting a police vehicle on fire.

The lawyers smashed the main entrance gate of the hospital, glasses of cars parked inside the premises of the hospital, besides pelting stones at the office of Medical Superintendent.

They ransacked the emergency ward and smashed the window panes, creating a scene of havoc. The lawyers also set a police van on fire outside PIC, creating law and order situation in Shadman area.

Hundreds of patients remained unattended as the doctors and paramedical staff abandoned the hospital premises after the lawyers attacked the PIC.

The anti-riot force launched an operation to disperse the lawyers who occupied the entire Jail Road and Jilani park in front of PIC.

