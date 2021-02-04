Charged parking to be set up in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has asked the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to establish charged parking areas in different parts of the city.

According to a letter written by Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar to the Municipal Commissioner HMC, a recent meeting of the District Traffic Management board headed by Soomro had identified 6 places for the charged parking.

The places include a plot near Al Waheed Square Pucka Qila, Tara Chand Cloth Market, Old Elite Cinema, a plot adjacent to Hilal-e-Ahmer General Hospital Latifabad unit 6, Faqir Ka Pirh and Ayesha Park in Latifabad unit 8.The letter asked the Municipal Commissioner to declare the said places as charged parking areas and to submit a report in the DC office.