Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and his sons have pleaded not guilty and decided to contest the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) A local court on Monday indicted Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and his five sons in a case related to sexual abuse of a seminary student in Cantonment area.

Cantonmetnt courts Judicial Magistrate Rana Arshad heard the case.

Police produced Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman and his five sons Altaf-ur-Rehman, Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Ata-ur-Rehman, Wasi-ur-Rehman and Latif-ur-Rehman before the court. The judge indicted the accused. However, Mufti Aziz and his sons pleaded not guilty and said that they would fight the case.

The judge directed the police to produce the witnesses on the next date of hearing.

Police report had earlier declared Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman as prime guilty of sexual abuse of a seminary student.

Police said that he abused the student by luring him that he would help him pass the exams.

Police had mentioned as many as 22 people as witnesses in the case, making it clear that the victim student had pleaded for justice through a viral video.

Police had arrested Mufti Aziz from Mianwali after a video showing him sexually abusing a seminary student went viral on social media.

On Sept 16, the court rejected bail petition of Mufti Aziz and his sons in the case.

In the video, the student had claimed that the accused sexually abused him, while the cleric's sons started blackmailing and threatening to kill him. "If justice is not done, I will commit suicide," said the complainant.