UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charity "Iftar Dastarkhwan" Offers Free Food At Different Places

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Charity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :With start of holy month of Ramadan, number of charity iftar dastarkhwan are being set up in various Mosques and other different places in city to provide free iftar-cum meal facility to the deserving people.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and strict SOPs, many such charity iftar dastarkhwan were also offering meal take away facility to avoid rush of people at one place.

A philanthropist said that our charity work have became more difficult due to COVID-19, but despite that we are trying to manage it by following the SOPs and government health guidelines.

A number of deserving people break their fast at these iftar Dastarkhwan which was a great relief for them.

Local philanthropists were also hosting free 'iftar dastarkhwan' at different places including outside hospitals and bus stops of the city for poor people and labourers community to serve them free foods.

Various Moques and markets committees were also arranging free iftar dastarkhwan during holy month of Ramadan.

At Sitara market such an iftar dastarkhwan was being collectively arranged by the shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers said that it was not only for the market people but any deserving or passenger can have free iftar here.

Related Topics

Poor Market National University Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Imran Khan is unfit for Prime Minister Office, say ..

5 minutes ago

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

31 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

53 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.