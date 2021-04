Charity "Iftar Dastarkhwan" Offers Free Food At Different Places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :With start of holy month of Ramadan, number of charity iftar dastarkhwan are being set up in various Mosques and other different places in city to provide free iftar-cum meal facility to the deserving people.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and strict SOPs, many such charity iftar dastarkhwan were also offering meal take away facility to avoid rush of people at one place.

A philanthropist said that our charity work have became more difficult due to COVID-19, but despite that we are trying to manage it by following the SOPs and government health guidelines.

A number of deserving people break their fast at these iftar Dastarkhwan which was a great relief for them.

Local philanthropists were also hosting free 'iftar dastarkhwan' at different places including outside hospitals and bus stops of the city for poor people and labourers community to serve them free foods.

Various Moques and markets committees were also arranging free iftar dastarkhwan during holy month of Ramadan.

At Sitara market such an iftar dastarkhwan was being collectively arranged by the shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers said that it was not only for the market people but any deserving or passenger can have free iftar here.