Charity Organizations Can Submit Applications To DC RWP Office Till July 31st For Collection Of Hides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Charity organizations can submit applications to DC RWP office till July 31st for collection of hides

Charity organizations intending to collect hides of sacrificial animals can submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for the permission letter by 31st of July 2019

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) : Charity organizations intending to collect hides of sacrificial animals can submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for the permission letter by 31st of July 2019.

The Home Department of Punjab Government has banned the collection of hides of sacrificial animals without the approval of the competent authority.

The DC office Rawalpindi will not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date. Any organization or person who will collect hides of sacrificial animal without prior approval will be treated as offence and strict action will be taken against them as per law.

