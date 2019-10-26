Charred body of a girl found in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Charred body of some unknown girl has been found from a filthy nullah in Multan.According to police body of a 15 years old girls has been recovered from nullah in the area of Pir Colony.

Rescue -1122 has shifted the body to Nishtar hospital for medico legal formalities.Rescue sources said the girl was thrown into nullah after setting ablaze the girl.

Identification of the girl has not been made so far. Only her clothes reveal that she is a girl.