Charsadda administration takes action against profiteers

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Umar paid visit to bazaar on Mardan Road on Thursday and inspected quality and rates of various food commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list of food items on prominent place at their shops and charge people the official prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against profiteers.

During the visit, the AAC also got encroachments erected at several places of the bazaar removed and warned shopkeepers to avoid encroachments in future for the convenience of people and to overcome traffic congestion.