UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charsadda Administration Takes Action Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:36 PM

Charsadda administration takes action against profiteers

The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to provide quality food items at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Umar paid visit to bazaar on Mardan Road on Thursday and inspected quality and rates of various food commodities.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list of food items on prominent place at their shops and charge people the official prescribed rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and strict action would be taken against profiteers.

During the visit, the AAC also got encroachments erected at several places of the bazaar removed and warned shopkeepers to avoid encroachments in future for the convenience of people and to overcome traffic congestion.

Related Topics

Visit Road Traffic Mardan Price

Recent Stories

CJ Lahore High Court arrive Multan

8 seconds ago

Six-Year-Old Boy Killed in Shootout Between Mexica ..

9 seconds ago

Woman dies, girl injured as boulder falls on house ..

11 seconds ago

APHC calls for shutdown tomorrow against killings ..

15 seconds ago

Woman among four others martyred by Indian Army in ..

14 minutes ago

IRSA releases 208,900 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.